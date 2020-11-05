Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 10% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$65m, while EPS were US$0.25 beating analyst models by 24%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:HALO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Halozyme Therapeutics' ten analysts is for revenues of US$383.4m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 92% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 864% to US$1.51. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$361.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.41 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 5.6% to US$34.55per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Halozyme Therapeutics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$45.00 and the most bearish at US$15.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Halozyme Therapeutics' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 92% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Halozyme Therapeutics to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Halozyme Therapeutics' earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Halozyme Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Halozyme Therapeutics (2 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

