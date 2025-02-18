Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $137.01 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $85.37 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.5% to $298.008 million from $230.039 million last year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

