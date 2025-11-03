Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $175.22 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $137.01 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $206.79 million or $1.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.1% to $354.26 million from $290.08 million last year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $175.22 Mln. vs. $137.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.43 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $354.26 Mln vs. $290.08 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.10 - $6.50 Full year revenue guidance: $1,300 - $1,375 Mln

