Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $150.04 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $118.09 million, or $0.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $194.29 million or $1.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.2% to $376.70 million from $264.86 million last year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $150.04 Mln. vs. $118.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue: $376.70 Mln vs. $264.86 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.75 To $ 8.25 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.710 B To $ 1.810 B

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