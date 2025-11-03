Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) reported $354.26 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.1%. EPS of $1.72 for the same period compares to $1.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $337.08 million, representing a surprise of +5.1%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Revenues under collaboration agreements: $24 million versus $27.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -50.4% change.

Revenues- Product sales, net: $94.23 million versus $88.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.

Revenues- Royalties: $236.04 million compared to the $220.7 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +52.2% year over year.

Product sales, net- Device partnered product sales: $9.5 million compared to the $13.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37.7% year over year.

Product sales, net- Bulk rHuPH20 sales: $32.49 million compared to the $34.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

Product sales, net- Proprietary product sales: $52.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $37.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.9%.

Here is how Halozyme Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

