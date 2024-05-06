Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, indicating an increase of 46.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $201.72 million, representing an increase of 24.4% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Halozyme Therapeutics metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Product sales, net' should come in at $61.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Royalties' to come in at $123.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Product sales, Net- Sales of bulk rHuPH20' reaching $16.51 million. The estimate points to a change of -25.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, Halozyme Therapeutics shares have recorded returns of -2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HALO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

