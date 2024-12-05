Is Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Halozyme Therapeutics is one of 1022 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Halozyme Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HALO's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, HALO has gained about 31.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 2% on average. This shows that Halozyme Therapeutics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Addus HomeCare (ADUS). The stock is up 33.1% year-to-date.

In Addus HomeCare's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Halozyme Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 502 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.5% so far this year, meaning that HALO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Addus HomeCare falls under the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #79. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17.2%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Halozyme Therapeutics and Addus HomeCare. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

