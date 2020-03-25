Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Down 20.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO). Shares have lost about 20.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Halozyme Therapeutics due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Halozyme Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Halozyme reported fourth-quarter 2019 loss of 24 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents. The company had reported loss of 1 cent in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues declined 10.9% year over year to $53.7 million, due to lower royalties and collaboration revenues, partially offset by higher product sales. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.22 million.

Quarterly Highlights

Halozyme’s top line comprises product sales, royalties and revenues under collaborative agreements.

Royalty revenues were $17.2 million in the fourth quarter, down 10.9% from the year-ago quarter. Product sales, solely from the sale of bulk rHuPH20 to collaborators using the ENHANZE platform for drug development, increased 112.5% to $22.7 million in the fourth quarter.

Revenues under collaborative agreements were $13.7 million compared with $30.2 million in the prior-year quarter. The significant decline was due to recognition of $25 million upfront payment from Roche related to the expansion of their collaboration agreement in the year-ago quarter.

Full-Year Results

Halozyme reported total revenues of $196 million in 2019, up 29.1% year over year. The company reported a loss of 50 cents per share, compared with a loss of 56 cents in the year-ago period.

Business Developments

In December 2019, Janssen, a subsidiary of J&J, selected to develop JNJ-61186372 using ENHANZE technology, targeting EGFR and cMET in solid tumors.

In October 2019, Halozyme’s partner Roche nominated one new undisclosed target for evaluation in clinical study, utilizing the ENHANZE technology. This triggered a $10-million milestone payment to Halozyme. Its another partner, Bristol-Myers Squibb initiated a phase I study to evaluate relatlimab in combination with Opdivo, utilizing the ENHANZE technology in the same month.

2020 Guidance

Halozyme reiterated its outlook for revenues and earnings in 2020, provided in January 2020. The company expects total revenues in 2020 to lie between $230 million and $245 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 17-25%. It expects reported earnings to be in the range of 60-70 cents per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Estimates review followed an upward path over the past two months. The consensus estimate has shifted 83.33% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Halozyme Therapeutics has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Halozyme Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.