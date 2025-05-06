HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $HALO Reports Quarterly Earnings

HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS ($HALO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.11 per share, beating estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $264,860,000, beating estimates of $234,781,560 by $30,078,440.

HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $HALO stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HALO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY WILLIAM HENDERSON has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,378,719 .

. MICHAEL J. LABARRE (SVP, CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,697 shares for an estimated $1,260,680.

HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HALO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HALO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/24.

HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HALO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

