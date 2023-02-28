Halozyme Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HALO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HALO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.84, changing hands as low as $47.73 per share. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HALO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HALO's low point in its 52 week range is $33.92 per share, with $59.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.