Halozyme Therapeutics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HALO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HALO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.24, changing hands as high as $40.17 per share. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HALO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HALO's low point in its 52 week range is $29.85 per share, with $59.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.52.
