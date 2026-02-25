Halozyme Therapeutics (BIT:1HALO) Price Target Increased by 11.00% to 73.23

The average one-year price target for Halozyme Therapeutics (BIT:1HALO) has been revised to €73.23 / share. This is an increase of 11.00% from the prior estimate of €65.98 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €48.06 to a high of €85.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.03% from the latest reported closing price of €64.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,003 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halozyme Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 223 owner(s) or 18.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1HALO is 0.22%, an increase of 10.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.86% to 142,403K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,013K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,148K shares , representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HALO by 25.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,969K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,892K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HALO by 25.83% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,648K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,246K shares , representing an increase of 11.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HALO by 87.48% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,223K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,291K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,015K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HALO by 25.10% over the last quarter.

