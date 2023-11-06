Halozyme Therapeutics Announces Thirteenth License Partner For ENHANZE

(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) announced a global collaboration and non-exclusive license agreement with Acumen Pharmaceuticals that provides Acumen access to Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery technology. Acumen intends to explore the potential use of ENHANZE for ACU193, Acumen's clinical-stage monoclonal antibody candidate to target Amyloid-ß Oligomers for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease.

Acumen will make an upfront payment to Halozyme, and potential future milestone payments related to development progress, regulatory approvals, and sales attainment. Halozyme will also be entitled to single digit royalties on net sales.

Halozyme Therapeutics noted that the deal marks its thirteenth global collaboration and license partner for the ENHANZE technology.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.