Halozyme Says Bristol-Myers Squibb Gets EC Approval For Opdivo SC Developed With Halozyme's ENHANZE

(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Wednesday said that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) received approval from the European Commission (EC) for a new subcutaneous (SC) formulation of Opdivo developed with Halozyme's proprietary drug delivery technology ENHANZE, for use across various adult solid tumors.

The approval was supported by positive results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -67T study.

The FDA approved Opdivo SC, marketed under the brand name Opdivo Qvantig, in December last year.

"This approval is just one of the 11 growth catalysts for our commercialized SC products expected this year," said Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer of Halozyme.

