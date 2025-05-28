Markets
BMY

Halozyme Says Bristol-Myers Squibb Gets EC Approval For Opdivo SC Developed With Halozyme's ENHANZE

May 28, 2025 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Wednesday said that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) received approval from the European Commission (EC) for a new subcutaneous (SC) formulation of Opdivo developed with Halozyme's proprietary drug delivery technology ENHANZE, for use across various adult solid tumors.

The approval was supported by positive results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -67T study.

The FDA approved Opdivo SC, marketed under the brand name Opdivo Qvantig, in December last year.

"This approval is just one of the 11 growth catalysts for our commercialized SC products expected this year," said Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer of Halozyme.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BMY
HALO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.