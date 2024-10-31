Halozyme reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS $1.27, consensus 98c

Reports Q3 revenue $290M, consensus $251.06M. “Our robust Q3 financial results highlight the strong execution and accelerating momentum we have across our business and exceeded expectations with total revenue growth of 34% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 60%. Based on the strong performance year-to-date, we have raised our 2024 guidance ranges and expect the advancement of our ENHANZE pipeline and new nominations from two global licensing agreements to support our future growth trajectory,” said CEO Helen Torley. “In the quarter, the announcement of two highly anticipated partner approvals in the U.S. for Roche’s TECENTRIQ HYBREZA and OCREVUS ZUNOVO reinforces ENHANZE’s track record of 100% phase 3 study and subsequent regulatory success. The new nominations for ENHANZE from argenx, for a total of six targets, and ViiV Healthcare, for an additional undisclosed target, further demonstrate the value of our leading technology for rapid, large volume subcutaneous delivery.”

