Halozyme raises FY24 non-GAAP EPS view to $4.00-$4.20 from $3.65-$4.05

Consensus for FY24 EPS is $3.96. Raises FY24 revenue view to $970M-$1.02B from $935M-$1.015B, consensus $983.85M. Sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA $595M-$625M, representing growth of 40% to 47% over 2023.

