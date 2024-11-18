Halozyme provides update on proposal to combine with Evotec

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) provided an update on its non-binding proposal to acquire Evotec SE (EVO) for EUR 11.00 per share in cash, implying a fully diluted equity value of EUR 2.0 billion. In a presentation posted on its investor relations website, Halozyme highlights how its proposed combination with Evotec would create a leading global innovative pharma services company that would deliver significant value to all stakeholders. The presentation highlights include: The acquisition of Evotec would be a logical extension and diversification of Halozyme’s business, and is aligned with Halozyme’s M&A criteria: De-risked business; Structurally similar business model; Strong biopharma partnerships: Potential for durable long-term revenue growth. The combination would create a unique B2B global innovative pharma services company with complementary and leverageable platforms and cross-selling opportunities:Drug discovery; Continuous biologics manufacturing; Drug delivery. The combination would meaningfully diversify, scale and extend Halozyme’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA well into the next decade and beyond: Establishes a diversified pharma services portfolio with approximately $2 billion in annual revenue projected in 2025. Enhances long-term growth profile. Delivers robust long-term margin profile. The all-cash transaction would be supported by an existing lender group with a clear path to less than 2x net leverage within two years post-close. Halozyme has significant cash reserves on-hand and a strong balance sheet with cash projected to be more than $800 million at year-end 2024.The transaction would not be subject to a financing condition.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HALO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.