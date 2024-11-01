Halozyme price target raised to $68 from $65 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Halozyme (HALO) to $68 from $65 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company reported a “substantial” sales beat, driven by a jump in royalty revenues, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

