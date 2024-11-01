Halozyme price target raised to $68 from $65 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Halozyme (HALO) to $68 from $65 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company reported a “substantial” sales beat, driven by a jump in royalty revenues, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HALO:
- Halozyme price target raised to $73 from $72 at JMP Securities
- Halozyme Therapeutics Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Closing Bell Movers: Amazon gains 6%, Apple slips 2% on earnings
- Halozyme raises FY24 non-GAAP EPS view to $4.00-$4.20 from $3.65-$4.05
- Halozyme reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS $1.27, consensus 98c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.