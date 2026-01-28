Halozyme Lifts 2025 Revenue Outlook, FY26 Guidance

Markets
(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO), a biopharmaceutical company, Wednesday said that it has raised both its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance and its fiscal 2026 outlook.

Now, the company expects total revenue in the range of $1.385 billion to $1.4 billion with a surmised growth of 36 percent to 38 percent.

Previously, it expected total revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.375 billion. For the full year 2026, the current total revenue is expected to be between $1,710 million and $1,810 million with a growth rate of 23 percent to 30 percent compared to the previous range of $1,430 to $1,530 million.

Presently, Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $7.75 and $8.25 compared to the prior range of $6.50 to $7.

In pre-market activity, HALO shares were trading at $70.35, up 0.19% on the Nasdaq.

