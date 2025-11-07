Halozyme, JNJ Win FDA Approval For DARZALEX Faspro In High-Risk Smoldering Multiple Myeloma

(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO), Friday announced that Johnson & Johnson has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of a new indication for DARZALEX Faspro as a single agent treatment of adult patients with high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma.

The approval is based on the findings from the AQUILA study, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of DARZALEX Faspro.

Co-formulated with the company's drug delivery technology ENHANZE, Halozyme expects the approval to further strengthen DARZALEX Faspro's role as a cornerstone therapy across all stages of multiple myeloma.

Currently, HALO is trading at $68.65, up 0.38 percent on the Nasdaq.

