Halozyme (HALO) Inks Collaboration Deal With Chugai Pharma

Halozyme Therapeutics HALO and Japan-based Chugai Pharmaceutical entered into a global collaboration and license agreement for developing a Chugai drug candidate using Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery technology.

Per the agreement, Chugai will gain exclusive access to the ENHANZE technology for developing a subcutaneous formulation of a pipeline candidate. Chugai has not disclosed the target yet. In exchange, Halozyme will receive an upfront payment of $25 million and up to $160 million in milestone payments. Halozyme is entitled to receive royalties on potential sales of the candidate developed under the agreement.

Halozyme’s promising ENHANZE drug-delivery technology has attracted several partners who are developing a subcutaneous formulation of their pipeline candidate or commercialized drugs. Following this agreement, Chugai will be the company’s twelfth global collaboration and license partner. Halozyme’s partners have more than 60 therapeutic targets under development in aggregate. There are five-partnered drugs that are commercialized and generating royalties for Halozyme.

Key partnered drugs include the subcutaneous formulation of J&J’s JNJ Darzalex and Roche’s RHHBY Phesgo.

Halozyme's royalty revenues almost doubled year over year to $62.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly driven by strong sales uptake of J&J’s subcutaneous Darzalex and to a lesser extent by Roche’s Phesgo. Robust demand for J&J’s subcutaneous Darzalex, multiple label expansions and continued launches in new territories along with an additional contribution from Roche’s Phesgo are likely to drive Halozyme’s strong royalty revenues going forward.

Last year, Halozyme and ViiV Healthcare, a joint venture between Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline GSK for HIV therapies, signed a global collaboration and license agreement. Under this agreement, Pfizer and Glaxo’s ViiV Healthcare will develop a subcutaneous formulation of its ultra-long-acting medicines (drugs with dosing intervals of three months or longer) for treating HIV.

Halozyme received an upfront payment of $40 million and will receive up to $175 million per target in milestone payment from Pfizer and Glaxo’s joint venture.

Halozyme currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

