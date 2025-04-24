Halozyme Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Merck

(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. in U.S. District Court in New Jersey. Halozyme believes the subcutaneous formulation of Merck's cancer medicine, Keytruda, infringes multiple patents that Halozyme filed beginning in 2011 to protect its MDASE subcutaneous delivery technology.

"Merck has long been aware of Halozyme's patents and still proceeded to appropriate Halozyme's technology in order to develop SC Keytruda. Based on their public comments, it appears they intend to launch SC Keytruda later this year despite the clear infringement of our patents. In our lawsuit, we are seeking damages and injunctive relief to stop the infringement," said Halozyme's Chief Legal Officer, Mark Snyder.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.