Markets
HALO

Halozyme Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Merck

April 24, 2025 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. in U.S. District Court in New Jersey. Halozyme believes the subcutaneous formulation of Merck's cancer medicine, Keytruda, infringes multiple patents that Halozyme filed beginning in 2011 to protect its MDASE subcutaneous delivery technology.

"Merck has long been aware of Halozyme's patents and still proceeded to appropriate Halozyme's technology in order to develop SC Keytruda. Based on their public comments, it appears they intend to launch SC Keytruda later this year despite the clear infringement of our patents. In our lawsuit, we are seeking damages and injunctive relief to stop the infringement," said Halozyme's Chief Legal Officer, Mark Snyder.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HALO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.