(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving drug delivery, has entered into a global collaboration and license agreement with Incyte (INCY). The partnership will evaluate additional subcutaneous formulations of INCA033989, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting mutant calreticulin (mutCALR)—in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), using Halozyme's proprietary ENHANZE technology.

The collaboration aims to strengthen the subcutaneous formulation currently in development, with goal of enabling more convenient dosing regimens and improving the overall treatment experience for patients.

Under the terms of the agreement, Halozyme will receive an upfront payment from Incyte and is eligible for milestone payments tied to development and regulatory achievements. The company will also earn royalties on net sales of commercialized medicines using ENHANZE. Incyte has the option to nominate up to two additional targets for use with the technology.

Halozyme CEO Dr. Helen Torley stated that the collaboration underscores the broad applicability of ENHANZE across high-value therapeutic areas and highlighted Incyte's expertise in hematology. She noted that the agreement builds on Halozyme's established track record of successful partnerships with leading biopharmaceutical companies and further diversifies its portfolio of partnered programs.

Halozyme's ENHANZE technology, based on the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, facilitates subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, reducing treatment burden and improving convenience. The platform has already been incorporated into ten commercialized products across more than 100 global markets and is licensed to major pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Merus N.V., Skye Bioscience and GSK.

Halozyme has expanded its portfolio with Hypercon, which reduces injection volume while maintaining dosage, and Surf Bio's polymer-based approach, which broadens the range of biologics deliverable subcutaneously. Subcutaneously. Together, they complement ENHANCE by enabling highly concentrated biologics. Hypercon is already licensed to partners, including Janssen, Eli Lilly, argenx, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Oruka Therapeutics. Halozyme also develops drug-device combination products, with proprietary offering Hylenex and XYOSTED, alongside partnered programs with Teva and Viatris affiliate McDermott Laboratories.

HALO has traded between $55.64 and $82.26 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's (July 17, 2026) trading at $77.81, up 0.35%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $78.00, up 0.24%.

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