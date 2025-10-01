Halozyme To Acquire Elektrofi; Reaffirms 2025 Guidance Ranges

(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Elektrofi, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company with an ultra-high concentration microparticle technology for biologics, branded Hypercon. The transaction is comprised of an upfront payment of $750 million and up to three $50 million milestone payments contingent on three separate product regulatory approvals.

Halozyme reaffirmed 2025 guidance ranges, excluding the impact of the accounting treatment of the transaction. For the full year 2025, the company expects: total revenue of $1.275 billion to $1.355 billion; adjusted EBITDA of $865 million to $915 million; and non-GAAP earnings per share of $6.00 to $6.40.

