Markets
HALO

Halozyme To Acquire Elektrofi; Reaffirms 2025 Guidance Ranges

October 01, 2025 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Elektrofi, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company with an ultra-high concentration microparticle technology for biologics, branded Hypercon. The transaction is comprised of an upfront payment of $750 million and up to three $50 million milestone payments contingent on three separate product regulatory approvals.

Halozyme reaffirmed 2025 guidance ranges, excluding the impact of the accounting treatment of the transaction. For the full year 2025, the company expects: total revenue of $1.275 billion to $1.355 billion; adjusted EBITDA of $865 million to $915 million; and non-GAAP earnings per share of $6.00 to $6.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HALO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.