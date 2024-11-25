HALO Withdraws Acquisition Bid for EVO, Reaffirms '24 View, Stock Up

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO announced that it has withdrawn its non-binding proposal to acquire Evotec SE EVO for €11.00 per share in cash. The acquisition offer implied a fully diluted equity value of €2.0 billion.

Halozyme decided to withdraw the acquisition bid following the unwillingness of Evotec’s management to discuss the potential buyout offer. EVO maintained its desire to remain an independent company.

Besides withdrawing the buyout offer, HALO also reaffirmed its 2024 revenue guidance that was provided last month.

Shares of Halozyme were up 7.2% on Nov. 22 following the announcement of the news. The stock has rallied 32.6% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 8.5%.



More on HALO’s Recent Acquisition Offer

Earlier this month, Halozyme submitted its non-binding proposal to acquire Evotec for €11.00 per share in cash. The offer represented a premium of 109% to EVO's undisturbed share price on Oct. 15, 2024.

Shares of HALO tanked on the buyout offer.

Per Halozyme, the acquisition of EVO would have created a global services company with a distinctive set of technologies and an innovative deep pipeline. The buyout would have complemented Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery technology as well.

The acquisition would have diversified HALO’s business operation and also likely extended Halozyme’s revenues and EBITDA into the next decade and beyond.

Despite the lucrativeness of the buyout offer, Evotec’s management was not open to further discussions, which eventually led to HALO withdrawing the offer.

HALO Maintains 2024 Guidance

Last month, along with its third-quarter earnings release, Halozyme raised its 2024 financial guidance.

Per the latest press release, the company maintained its 2024 financial guidance.

Halozyme expects total revenues in the range of $970 million to $1.02 billion in 2024, implying year-over-year growth of 13-22%.

Royalty revenues are anticipated in the range of $550-$565 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $595 million and $625 million in 2024, implying growth of 40% to 47% year over year.

The company expects adjusted earnings in the range of $4.00-$4.20 per share, indicating an improvement of 44-52% year over year.

