HALO Technologies Reports Soaring FUM and UK Expansion

May 26, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Halo Technologies Holdings Ltd (AU:HAL) has released an update.

HALO Technologies Holdings Ltd has reported a significant increase in funds under management (FUM), with a 126.2% growth to $435.2 million, signaling strong momentum into 2024. The company is expanding into the UK market with its subsidiary HALO Invest and expects to be operational within the year. Their focus on direct and third-party distribution channels, technological enhancements, and themed investment portfolios distinguishes HALO in the online share investing market.

