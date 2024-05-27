News & Insights

Stocks

Halo Technologies Meeting: Varied Vote Results

May 27, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Halo Technologies Holdings Ltd (AU:HAL) has released an update.

Halo Technologies Holdings Ltd faced mixed outcomes at its Annual General Meeting, with a second strike against the Remuneration Report and the failure to pass Resolution 6. However, other resolutions, including the re-election of directors and additional placement capacity, were successfully carried. The company, known for its online equities research and trade execution software for investors, continues to offer its services to a diverse clientele, including ‘low touch’ and ‘values based’ investors.

For further insights into AU:HAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.