Halo Technologies Meeting: Varied Vote Results

Halo Technologies Holdings Ltd faced mixed outcomes at its Annual General Meeting, with a second strike against the Remuneration Report and the failure to pass Resolution 6. However, other resolutions, including the re-election of directors and additional placement capacity, were successfully carried. The company, known for its online equities research and trade execution software for investors, continues to offer its services to a diverse clientele, including ‘low touch’ and ‘values based’ investors.

