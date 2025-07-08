$HALO stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HALO stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $24,563,302 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HALO (you can track the company live on Quiver's $HALO stock page):
$HALO Insider Trading Activity
$HALO insiders have traded $HALO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HALO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HELEN TORLEY (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $3,185,279.
- MICHAEL J. LABARRE (SVP, CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,697 shares for an estimated $1,260,680.
- JEFFREY WILLIAM HENDERSON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $878,659.
$HALO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of $HALO stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,519,875 shares (+64.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,983,223
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,183,350 shares (-93.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,509,563
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,134,325 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,381,278
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,131,629 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,209,246
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 552,590 shares (+154.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,260,767
- ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 495,676 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,629,085
- SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P removed 494,151 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,531,775
$HALO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HALO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HALO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/24.
$HALO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HALO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Halozyme Therapeutics issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025
$HALO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HALO recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $HALO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mitchell Kapoor from Halozyme Therapeutics set a target price of $72.0 on 05/29/2025
