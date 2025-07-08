$HALO stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HALO stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $24,563,302 of trading volume.

$HALO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HALO:

$HALO insiders have traded $HALO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HALO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HELEN TORLEY (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $3,185,279 .

. MICHAEL J. LABARRE (SVP, CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,697 shares for an estimated $1,260,680 .

. JEFFREY WILLIAM HENDERSON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $878,659.

$HALO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of $HALO stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HALO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HALO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HALO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/24.

$HALO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HALO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Halozyme Therapeutics issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

$HALO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HALO recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $HALO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mitchell Kapoor from Halozyme Therapeutics set a target price of $72.0 on 05/29/2025

