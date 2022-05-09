HALO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HALO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.28, changing hands as low as $38.15 per share. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HALO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HALO's low point in its 52 week range is $31.36 per share, with $47.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.