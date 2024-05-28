News & Insights

Stocks

Halmont Properties Reports Strong Q1 Growth

May 28, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Halmont Properties (TSE:HMT) has released an update.

Halmont Properties Corporation reports a substantial increase in net income to shareholders, reaching $4,114,000 in the first quarter of 2024, up from $2,333,000 in the same period last year. The company has sold its heritage office building and is reinvesting in institutional and forest properties, including a new partnership with George Brown College to expand its waterfront campus. Additionally, the book value per common share has seen an increase, suggesting a positive outlook for the company’s financial health.

For further insights into TSE:HMT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.