Halmont Properties Reports Strong Q1 Growth

Halmont Properties (TSE:HMT) has released an update.

Halmont Properties Corporation reports a substantial increase in net income to shareholders, reaching $4,114,000 in the first quarter of 2024, up from $2,333,000 in the same period last year. The company has sold its heritage office building and is reinvesting in institutional and forest properties, including a new partnership with George Brown College to expand its waterfront campus. Additionally, the book value per common share has seen an increase, suggesting a positive outlook for the company’s financial health.

