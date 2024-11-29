Halmont Properties Reports Strong Earnings Growth

Halmont Properties (TSE:HMT) has released an update.
Halmont Properties Corporation reported a significant increase in net income, reaching $10.3 million for the first nine months of 2024, up from $7.9 million in 2023. The company strategically sold its heritage office buildings and invested in a 50% equity stake in a prime waterfront property alongside George Brown College, enhancing its portfolio.
