Halma price target raised to 2,925 GBp from 2,840 GBp at Barclays

Barclays analyst Jonathan Hurn raised the firm’s price target on Halma (HLMAF) to 2,925 GBp from 2,840 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
