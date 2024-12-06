Halma price target raised to 2,700 GBp from 2,450 GBp at Berenberg

Berenberg raised the firm’s price target on Halma (HLMAF) to 2,700 GBp from 2,450 GBp and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
