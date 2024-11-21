News & Insights

Halma price target raised to 2,200 GBp from 1,950 GBp at Jefferies

November 21, 2024 — 11:15 am EST

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Halma (HLMAF) to 2,200 GBp from 1,950 GBp and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. The company’s financial performance has been strong over the past 12 months, and the shares have moved up accordingly, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm expects some de-rating of the shares on guidance that revenue and profits from Photonics is likely to flat line in the second half of fiscal 2025.

