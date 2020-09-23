Halma Plc Issues Trading Update - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Halma plc (HLMA.L) said its Board continues to expect adjusted profit before tax for fiscal 2021 to be 5%-10% below 2020 and more weighted to the second half than in previous years. Halma stated that it has delivered a resilient performance in line with the Board's expectations for the period from 1 April 2020 to date. The Group said its financial position remains robust, with committed facilities totalling approximately 750 million pounds at current exchange rates.

Halma plc also announced that Paul Walker has indicated his intention to retire from his role as Chair of Halma plc, and step down from the Board by July 2021. The Nomination Committee has established a process, led by Tony Rice, Senior Independent Director, to appoint a new Chair as his successor.

Paul Walker is to be appointed as Chair of RELX PLC during the first half of 2021.

