Halma initiated with a Neutral at Citi

Citi analyst Martin Wilkie initiated coverage of Halma (HLMAF) with a Neutral rating and 2,900 GBp price target The firm views Halma as a high-quality compounder but says the shares are trading at a fair price.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HLMAF:
- Halma plc Announces Executive Share Transactions
- Halma plc (HLMA) Announces Q1 Dividend: Save the Dates!
- Halma price target raised to 2,925 GBp from 2,840 GBp at Barclays
- Halma price target raised to 2,200 GBp from 1,950 GBp at Jefferies
- Halma plc Boosts Dividends Amid Strong Half-Year Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.