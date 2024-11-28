Halma initiated with a Neutral at Citi

Citi analyst Martin Wilkie initiated coverage of Halma (HLMAF) with a Neutral rating and 2,900 GBp price target The firm views Halma as a high-quality compounder but says the shares are trading at a fair price.

