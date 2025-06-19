Is Halma (HLMAF) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Halma (HLMAF) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Halma is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 189 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Halma is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLMAF's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, HLMAF has moved about 21.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 1.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Halma is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Insteel Industries (IIIN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 29.1%.

The consensus estimate for Insteel Industries' current year EPS has increased 34.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Halma is a member of the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.4% so far this year, meaning that HLMAF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Insteel Industries, however, belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #33. The industry has moved -7.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Halma and Insteel Industries. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

