Halma (HLMAF) Price Target Increased by 6.38% to 28.90

The average one-year price target for Halma (OTC:HLMAF) has been revised to 28.90 / share. This is an increase of 6.38% from the prior estimate of 27.17 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.42 to a high of 39.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.14% from the latest reported closing price of 28.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halma. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLMAF is 0.35%, a decrease of 9.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.08% to 54,580K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 7,813K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,280K shares, representing a decrease of 108.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLMAF by 57.30% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,058K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,992K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLMAF by 4.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,041K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,001K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLMAF by 13.82% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 2,058K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,260K shares, representing a decrease of 107.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLMAF by 58.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,056K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLMAF by 3.49% over the last quarter.

