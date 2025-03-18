Is Halma (HLMAF) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Halma (HLMAF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Halma is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 200 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Halma is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLMAF's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that HLMAF has returned about 2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 3.6%. This means that Halma is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY). The stock has returned 12.6% year-to-date.

For Komatsu Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Halma belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.1% so far this year, meaning that HLMAF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Komatsu Ltd. falls under the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #185. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.7%.

Halma and Komatsu Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

