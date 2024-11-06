Halma Chair Joins Avantor Board: Strategic Leadership Move

Halma plc (GB:HLMA) has released an update.

Halma plc announces that its Chair, Dame Louise Makin, has been appointed as a non-executive director at Avantor, Inc., marking a significant leadership move in the business sector. This strategic appointment could influence investor interest in both Halma and Avantor as they continue to navigate the competitive landscape.

