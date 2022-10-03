Halma Buys IZI Medical Products For $153.5 Mln Initial Payment

(RTTNews) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L), a British group of life-saving technology companies, announced Monday that it has acquired U.S.-based IZI Medical Products, LLC. The initial consideration for IZI is $153.5 million or about 138 million pounds on a cash- and debt-free basis.

The net initial consideration is approximately $142.5 million or around 128 million pounds. The consideration will be paid in cash and funded from Halma's existing facilities.

An additional consideration of up to $14.5 million or 13 million pounds is payable in cash, based on IZI's growth in the year to 31 March 2023.

IZI is a manufacturer of medical consumable devices which are mainly used by interventional radiologists and surgeons in a range of acute, hospital-based diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The products are mainly for Image Guided Surgery, Interventional Oncology and Interventional Spine procedures.

IZI's revenue for the 12 months to 31 March 2022 was $32.9 million, with Return on Sales substantially above Halma's target range of 18-22%.

Halma said IZI will be a standalone company within its Healthcare sector, led by its current management team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.