Halloween Gains in Soybean Market

Soybeans and meal traded higher on the last day of the month, while soybean oil was left out of the witch’s brew. Soybean Oil futures closed near the day’s lows on 1.4% to 1.8% losses as the complex outlier. Soybean futures closed with 1 ¾ to 4 ¼ cent gains on the day, leaving the Nov contract at a net 12c gain for the month. Soymeal futures went home with a goodie bag of $3.60 to $4.50/ton gains on the day.

USDA reported a 239,492 MT soybean sale to Mexico this morning.

NASS data released Monday afternoon showed 85% of the 2023 soybean crop had been harvested as of Sunday. That was up 9% points for the week and compares to 87% finished last year and 78% on average.

Brazil’s AgRural had soybean planting advance 10% points through the week to 40% of the expected area. That is 6% points behind last year. The major bean ground in Center-South Brazil was reported at 53% planted from 56% last year.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $12.87, up 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.40 7/8, up 6 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.10 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.24 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

