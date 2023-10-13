Halloween Approaches, It's Just Turned Friday The 13th, Here Are 3 Scary Coins To Give You Goosebumps

As Halloween approaches, it’s the perfect time to delve into the eerie world of cryptocurrencies and explore some of the spookiest coins in existence.

Beware! Friday The 13th! Let’s begin by understanding the significance of Friday the 13th. Known for its spooky reputation, Friday the 13th is a day that is believed to bring bad luck or misfortune by some. It is a day associated with darkness, fear, and scary tales.

The significance of this date comes from various historical and cultural beliefs. Some associate it with the biblical event of the Last Supper, where 13 people were present, including Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus. Others view the combination of Friday, which is considered an unlucky day in some traditions, and the number 13 as a double dose of bad luck. As a result, Friday the 13th has become associated with superstitions, fear, and negative events.'

Some Spooky Coins: Today, we will focus on a selection of cryptocurrencies that are bound to send shivers down your spine but in a thrilling way, thanks to their captivating branding.

Pirate Chain (ARRR): Why couldn’t the kids see the pirate movie? It was rated ARRR. Taking inspiration from this age-old pirate joke, Pirate Chain (ARRR) has adopted the pirate symbol as its own. This cryptocurrency has gained significant attention due to its vocal community and dedicated supporters.

Pirate Chain focuses on privacy, utilizing zk-SNARKs encryption to ensure transactions remain private and untraceable. This project, driven by an anonymous team, is entirely decentralized and aims to provide the highest level of financial privacy. With fast transaction times and low fees, Pirate Chain is designed for untraceable payments and preserving your financial anonymity.

At the time of writing, ARR was up 2% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.16.

Zombie Inu (ZINU): What do you call undead cheese? Zom-brie. And what would you call an undead meme coin? ZINU.

According to its official website, ZINU has the potential to be commercialized in apparel, toys, and collectibles. While this coin may have a comical aspect to it, it also aims to provide cryptocurrency enthusiasts with an immersive and memorable experience, capturing the essence of Halloween all year round.

ZINU was trading at 7% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.0008336.

SpookySwap (BOO): SpookySwap is an eerie-inspired decentralized exchange (DEX) and automated market-maker (AMM) built on the Fantom Opera network. This platform offers an environment for users to trade tokens without relying on intermediaries or requiring permission.

BOO was up 0.25% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.30.

Will The SEC Finally Approve Long-Awaited Bitcoin Spot ETF? Ask industry experts directly at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event happening in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023. Be a part of the discussions where you won't just be a passive spectator. Don't let this chance slip away – secure early bird discounted tickets now!

See More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy

Halloween Spooks And Thrills: As Halloween draws near, these three spooky tokens offer a thrill and a sense of adventure in the world of cryptocurrencies. While there are numerous cryptocurrencies out there, these Halloween-themed tokens stand out with their unique branding and purpose. So, embrace the spirit of the season and dive into the dark side of the crypto world, if you dare.

Price Action: At the time of writing, apex crypto Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $26,787, down 0.56% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Romolo Tavani On Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.