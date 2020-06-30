Hallmark Financial (HALL) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates

Hallmark Financial Services’ HALL fiscal fourth-quarter 2019 operating loss of $2.01 per share was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.99 per share. The bottom line marked a decline from 28 cents earned in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues improved 29.2% year over year to $124 million in the quarter under review. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%.

Quarterly Operational Update



Gross premiums increased 28% year over year to $214.1 million.



Net premiums written surged 35% year over year to $127.5 million driven by premium growth in each of its segments, as well as increased net retention of business.



Net combined ratio deteriorated 4510 basis points (bps) to 141.4%.



Expense ratio of 23.3% improved 240 bps year over year.



Total expenses increased 88.5% year over year to $172.2 million due to higher losses and loss adjustment costs, operating expenses and interest expense.



Segmental Update



Specialty Commercial Segment: Net premiums written rose 44.6% year over year to $93.1 million. Combined ratio deteriorated 5040 bps to 147.2%.



Standard Commercial Segment: Net premiums written were up 38.2% year over year to $15.1 million. Combined ratio deteriorated 4120 bps to 136.3%.



Personal Segment: Net premiums increased 0.7% year over year to $19.6 million. Combined ratio deteriorated 3170 bps to 114.9%.



Corporate Segment: Total revenues for this unit came in at $3.5 million against the year-ago quarter's figure of ($14.2) million. Pretax loss narrowed to $1.2 million from $18.5 million loss incurred in the year-ago quarter.



Fiscal 2019 Highlights



Operating loss was 93 cents per share against $1.01 per share earned in the year-ago period.



Total revenues improved 19.4% year over year to $458.7 million.



Net combined ratio of 108% deteriorated 1090 bps year over year.



Financial Position



As of fiscal 2019 end, cash and cash equivalents were $54.9 million, up 35.8% year over year.



Total assets increased 18.2% year over year to $1.5 billion at fiscal 2019 end.



Operating cash inflow was $27.7 million in fiscal 2019 against operating cash outflow of $32.9 million in the year-ago period.



Book value per share grew 2% year over year to $14.53 at fiscal 2019 end.



Zacks Rank



Hallmark Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



