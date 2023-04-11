Halliburton's (HAL) Subsidiary Wins Repsol's Tech Contract

Halliburton’s HAL subsidiary, Landmark, is the major provider of HAL’s technology solutions for the upstream oil and natural gas industries. It also provides software for exploration and production (E&P) companies and data analysis solutions.

Landmark recently clinched a contract from Repsol REPYY, a Spain-based global energy company, to support the latter’s construction projects with its DecisionSpace 365 well construction suite. This new partnership aims to enhance the safety, efficiency and reliability of Repsol’s well construction process, and automate routine work to boost efficiency and reduce non-productive time.

DecisionSpace 365 Overview

DecisionSpace 365 is a cloud-based digital platform that helps oil and gas operators to improve their decision-making capabilities and expedite their well construction workflows. The platform includes a comprehensive set of apps that cover the entire lifecycle of a well, from planning through execution and analysis.

Some of the key benefits of DecisionSpace 365 are enhanced collaboration and communication between teams and stakeholders, and greater visibility and control over project timelines, costs and risks

DecisionSpace 365 also provides improved quality and accuracy of well designs and drilling plans. The other benefits of the platform are optimized resource allocation and utilization, increased operational efficiency and productivity as well as enhanced safety and regulatory compliance.

The well construction suite and Digital Well Program are planned to help Repsol standardize its well design process and automate routine tasks to boost productivity and reduce downtime. HAL's digital solutions will use data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to offer predictive insights and help Repsol make lightning-fast decisions.

One of the key features of the DecisionSpace 365 well construction suite is the SmartDigital co-innovation service. This solution provides tailored workflows and additional components to further reduce cycle time and provide higher data quality across the whole work process. The aforementioned service will help Repsol collaborate with Halliburton and develop customized solutions that meet its specific needs and challenges.

Repsol's adoption of the DecisionSpace 365 well construction suite is a significant step for the industry. It highlights the importance of digitalization in the energy sector and the role of technology in driving efficiency, improving safety and reducing costs. This deployment of technology also represents a significant investment in digitalization and underscores the importance of automation in driving innovation and efficiency in the energy sector.

Landmark's cloud technologies and DecisionSpace 365 applications have been implemented by a range of energy companies, including Petrobras and Hess, with positive results.

In a Nutshell

In conclusion, the deployment of the DecisionSpace 365 well construction suite is a positive development for Repsol as well as Integrated Oil & Gas Industry. The suite's features and capabilities have significant implications for the energy industry, and highlight the importance of digitalization in driving efficiency, improving safety and reducing costs.

Landmark is a prominent supplier of technology solutions to the upstream oil and natural gas industries under Halliburton. Its services include providing software for E&P companies and data analysis solutions.

Repsol is a global integrated energy company that explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas reserves, while also engaging in refining, petrochemicals and trading activities. The company is also involved in the transportation, sale, regasification, and liquefaction of natural gas and oil products.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Currently, Halliburton and Repsol carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some other top-ranked stocks in the energy sector are NGL Energy Partners NGL, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Liberty Energy LBRT, holding a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NGL Energy Partners: The company is worth approximately $405.78 million. Its shares have risen 42.4% in the past year.

NGL is a limited partnership company that operates a vertically-integrated propane business with three segments — retail propane, wholesale supply and marketing, and midstream.

Liberty Energy: The company is valued at around $2.34 billion. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 81.53% for the last four quarters.

LBRT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 3.87. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 14.50, which means the company is trading at a discount to the group.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Repsol SA (REPYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.