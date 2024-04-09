Halliburton's (HAL) New Diverter to Optimize Casing Installation

Halliburton Company HAL, a U.S.-based oilfield services provider, has made a new addition to its SuperFill surge reduction equipment lineup by introducing the SuperFill II diverter. The SuperFill II diverter is designed to reduce frictional pressure loss by redirecting fluid flow within the length of the landing string.

The SuperFill II diverter tool is placed above the casing/liner hanger running tool in order to redirect the fluid flow. By altering the fluid flow direction from the landing string to the annulus, the diverter tool enhances the benefits provided by the auto-fill float equipment.

The SuperFill II diverter comes with an innovative operating glass seat that offers an unrestricted, open internal flow path once the diverter is closed. Moreover, the SuperFill II diverter has been constructed, keeping in mind its compatibility with the industry’s liner and subsurface release plug systems. This ensures versatility and enhanced efficiency across all operational phases, right from installing casing to reaching total depth, and releasing cementing wiper plugs to installing the liner.

Running casing inside the well at an efficient speed may cause induced surge pressure. This may potentially lead to formation damage and compromise wellbore integrity.

According to the company, this is a critical issue in the case of liner and offshore operations, where pipe speed can generate excessive fluid frictional pressure loss along the length of the landing string. Through proper management of the pipe run in hole (RIH) speed, the surge pressure can be suppressed. However, this can simultaneously increase the time needed to reach the final depth of the casing.

By adding the auto-fill float equipment, Halliburton offers a solution to overcome induced surge pressure during well operations. This allows the fluid to flow into the casing through fully opened valves, without causing any significant pressure drop.

In conventional drillers, the deactivation mechanisms may restrict the inner diameter and limit the use of certain subsurface plug and liner hanger systems. In contrast, the SuperFill II diverter can avoid such limitations, partially due to the glass ball seat installed within the closing sleeve.

Generally, when pressure is exerted on the seated ball, it triggers the remaining pins to shear and the sleeve to close communication, inside out. Increased pressure causes the seat to disintegrate into sand-like particles that flow down the pipe with the ball after the tool closes.

However, after deactivation, the diverter’s glass seat does not leave in debris, facilitating fullbore access. Furthermore, it is compatible with subsurface-released plug systems and other downhole tools. This application may be restricted in the case of conventional diverters due to inner diameter limitations imposed by expandable metal seats.

In order to limit the surge effect on the formation, the diverter has large ports to provide an open bypass area for wellbore fluid to be redirected from inside the landing string out to the annulus above the casing or liner hanger.

In conclusion, the Superfill II diverter is a remarkable addition to the SuperFill surge reduction equipment lineup. It will be particularly useful in liner and offshore operations for reducing frictional pressure loss.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, HAL holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are Archrock Inc. AROC, Hess Midstream LP HESM and Helmerich & Payne HP. Archrock presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Hess Midstream and Helmerich & Payne carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States, with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues.

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a wide range of midstream assets, providing services to Hess and other third-party customers. The partnership has a stable fee-based revenue model secured via long-term commercial contracts. Since Hess Midstream operates through 100% fee-based contracts, it is exposed to minimal commodity price risks.

Helmerich & Payne is primarily involved in the contract drilling of oil and natural gas, with operations in all major U.S. onshore basins as well as South America, Australia and the Middle East. In the past months, the company has secured eight new rig contracts with Saudi Aramco, thereby expanding its presence in the Middle East. With plans to capitalize on unconventional drilling growth opportunities, HP’s outlook seems positive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.