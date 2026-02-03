Halliburton (XTRA:HAL) Price Target Increased by 13.59% to 31.29

The average one-year price target for Halliburton (XTRA:HAL) has been revised to 31,29 € / share. This is an increase of 13.59% from the prior estimate of 27,54 € dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24,13 € to a high of 35,83 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.01% from the latest reported closing price of 27,20 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halliburton. This is an decrease of 122 owner(s) or 7.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAL is 0.16%, an increase of 8.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 850,141K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 91,030K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,061K shares , representing an increase of 45.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 105.69% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 30,654K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,288K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 12.76% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 26,005K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,766K shares , representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 21.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,841K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,524K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 27.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,403K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,124K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 27.81% over the last quarter.

