Halliburton Wins Key Petrobras Deals for Deepwater Solutions

Halliburton HAL, a global leader in oil and gas equipment and services based in Houston, TX, recently announced the awarding of multiple high-value contracts by Petrobras PBR, Brazil’s state-controlled integrated oil and gas company, to provide a range of advanced solutions for its deepwater operations. These contracts will see Halliburton deploying cutting-edge technologies and expertise in vessel stimulation, intelligent completions and safety valves, all aimed at optimizing Petrobras’ offshore production.

Strengthening Long-Term Collaboration With Petrobras

This new agreement reinforces the long-standing partnership between Halliburton and Petrobras, a collaboration that spans several decades and has significantly contributed to the advancement of Brazil’s offshore oil and gas sector. Halliburton’s role in providing engineered stimulation solutions, coupled with innovative completion technologies, its commitment to improving the safety, productivity and efficiency of Petrobras’ deepwater fields.

Shawn Stasiuk, senior VP of Halliburton’s Completion and Production division, highlighted that the awards reflect their strong presence in Brazil and align with global strategy to enhance asset value and safety through completion services.

SmartWell Intelligent Completion Technology in the Búzios Field

One of the most significant components of this contract involves Halliburton’s deployment of its SmartWell intelligent completion technology in the highly productive Búzios field. This state-of-the-art solution will enable Petrobras to manage its reservoirs in real time, offering actionable insights that can be used to enhance production optimization.

The SmartWell technology enables real-time data monitoring, allowing operators to make informed decisions that can directly impact well performance. With SmartWell, Petrobras will gain unparalleled control over reservoir management, ensuring efficient use of resources and enhancing the overall safety and performance of the Búzios field.

EcoStar Safety Valves for Séepia and Atapu Fields

In addition to the SmartWell technology, Halliburton will provide its EcoStar electric tubing retrievable safety valves (eTRSV) for Petrobras’ Séepia and Atapu fields. These advanced safety valves are designed to enhance the safety and efficiency of deepwater oil and gas operations.

The EcoStar eTRSVs provide a reliable solution for pressure and flow control in subsea wells, offering critical protection for operators and the surrounding environment. These valves can be deployed and retrieved from the wellbore without requiring an additional workover operation, streamlining the operation and improving operational efficiency.

By implementing the EcoStar safety valves in these fields, Halliburton is helping Petrobras ensure the long-term stability and safety of its offshore wells, while also reducing downtime and minimizing risks associated with deepwater drilling.

Stim Star Brasil: A Tailored Stimulation Solution for Petrobras

Halliburton will also deploy its Stim Star Brasil, a tailored stimulation service designed specifically for Petrobras’ offshore operations. This service is aimed at improving reservoir productivity and maximizing asset performance in some of the most challenging and complex environments in the world.

With Stim Star Brasil, Petrobras can leverage advanced techniques and technologies to enhance the flow of hydrocarbons from its deepwater reservoirs. By optimizing well productivity, Halliburton ensures that Petrobras gets the most out of its offshore assets, ultimately contributing to increased energy production and economic growth in Brazil.

Halliburton's Commitment to the Brazilian Offshore Industry

The contracts awarded by Petrobras not only demonstrate Halliburton's advanced technical capabilities but also highlight its ongoing commitment to the development of Brazil’s offshore oil and gas industry. These contracts, set to begin in 2026, further solidify Halliburton’s role as a key partner in Brazil’s energy sector.

Halliburton's expertise in offshore completions and stimulation services places it at the forefront of technological innovation in Brazil’s deepwater oil and gas operations. With a focus on improving asset value, safety and productivity, Halliburton continues to play a crucial role in meeting the energy needs of Brazil and theglobal market

Conclusion: A Major Step Forward in Offshore Oil and Gas Operations

The awarding of these contracts is a significant milestone in the evolution of Brazil’s deepwater oil industry. With its proven track record in offshore operations, Halliburton is poised to bring cutting-edge solutions to Petrobras’ operations in the Búzios, Séepia and Atapu fields, ensuring enhanced safety, productivity and long-term performance. As Halliburton continues to expand footprint in Brazil and globally, the collaboration with Petrobras highlights its ability to adapt and thrive in the complex and ever-evolving offshore energy landscape.

Beyond Halliburton and Petrobras: What Other Major Energy Companies Are Up To

There has been a lot going on in the energy world lately — not just with HAL and PBR. If you keep an eye on the market, you will see other big players making moves too. Companies like Repsol, S.A. REPYY and Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM are working on big projects that show how the industry is focusing on producing more energy output, keeping supply reliable and trying out new ideas. Here is a quick look at what these companies have been up to recently.

Repsol, a Spain-based integrated oil and gas company, recently signed a contract with Dolphin Drilling for the Borgland Dolphin rig to provide well, plug and abandonment services for at least 220 days, covering seven wells with an option for three more. The operations are scheduled to begin toward the end of 2026, with Dolphin Drilling preparing to mobilize the rig currently warm-stacked in Las Palmas. The Borgland Dolphin, built in 1977, is undergoing a mandatory safety inspection before deployment and can drill up to 27,800 feet in water depths of 1,476 feet.

Spring, TX-based integrated oil and gas company, ExxonMobil, recently signed preliminary agreements to develop Iraq’s massive Majnoon oil field, marking its return to the country after a two-year absence. The deal includes profit-sharing with Iraqi state companies and aims to boost Iraq’s oil export capacity, with potential marketing projects to enhance access to Asia’s markets. This move follows recent agreements Iraq made with other global oil majors like Chevron Corporation and BP plc, offering more favorable terms to encourage investment and increase production.

