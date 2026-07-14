Halliburton Wins Contract for TotalEnergies' Offshore Suriname Project

Halliburton Company HAL has secured a significant integrated well construction contract for the GranMorgu deepwater development offshore Suriname, operated by TotalEnergies SE TTE. The long-term agreement strengthens Halliburton's presence in the offshore drilling market while highlighting the growing role of digital technologies and integrated execution in complex energy projects.

HAL’s Integrated Approach to Improve Project Efficiency

As part of the contract, Halliburton, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), will provide both drilling and completions services using a fully integrated execution model. The company plans to combine planning, engineering and field operations with digital technologies and automation to streamline well construction. This integrated approach is designed to improve operational performance, accelerate learning across project teams and reduce the overall cost of well development for TotalEnergies, which is carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

According to Halliburton, the project demonstrates how collaboration, digital innovation and integrated execution can deliver safer and more efficient operations in technically demanding deepwater developments. By aligning teams and leveraging advanced well construction capabilities, the company aims to maximize asset value while maintaining high operational standards.

Digital Technologies to Enhance Well Performance

Halliburton will deploy integrated digital workflows, real-time data analytics and remote operations control throughout the drilling and completion phases. These technologies are expected to improve well placement accuracy, strengthen delivery assurance and optimize communication between surface operations and subsurface activities.

The enhanced digital capabilities are also intended to improve hydrocarbon recovery while lowering the total cost of ownership for the project. As offshore developments become increasingly complex, advanced automation and data-driven decision-making are becoming essential tools for improving efficiency and reducing operational risks.

HAL Supports Local Industry Growth

Beyond delivering drilling services, Halliburton is investing in Suriname's local energy ecosystem. The company has collaborated with local suppliers to upgrade its liquid mud and cement plant and has supported the construction of the country's first advanced drilling and completions workshop equipped with modern maintenance and repair capabilities.

Halliburton also plans to prioritize local hiring and supplier participation throughout the project. These initiatives are expected to strengthen Suriname's offshore energy sector, support economic development and establish a new benchmark for collaboration through the first global alliance between Halliburton, TotalEnergies and Noble Corporation.

Other Key Picks

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some other top-ranked stocks like Suncor Energy Inc. SU and Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PARR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alberta-based Suncor Energy is Canada's premier integrated energy company. The company's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore crude oil and gas production, petroleum refining and product marketing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SU’s 2026 earnings indicates 114.2% year-over-year growth.

Houston, TX-based Par Pacific Holdings is a growth-oriented energy company supplying conventional and renewable fuels across the western United States. Its integrated platform sources crude, refines transportation fuels and distributes products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PARR’s 2026 revenues indicates 123.8% year-over-year growth.

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