Halliburton Unveils XTR CS Injection Valve for CCUS Wells

Halliburton Company HAL has introduced the XTR CS injection system, a wireline-retrievable safety valve solution engineered specifically for CO2 injection, as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects expand globally, ensuring well integrity.The launch reinforces the company’s focus on advancing low-carbon completion technologies while maintaining operational reliability in demanding environments.

Engineered for CO2 Injection in Harsh Conditions

CCUS environments present unique operational challenges, including ultra-low temperatures and the need for dependable flowback prevention. The XTR CS injection valve is a compact, spring-loaded, fully non-elastomeric solution designed to operate reliably under these extreme conditions.

Unlike traditional surface-controlled wireline valves, the system eliminates reliance on hydraulic control systems. Its non-elastomeric design minimizes potential leak paths and enhances long-term integrity — an essential requirement for carbon storage projects where containment assurance is paramount.

Halliburton’s latest achievement underscores the growing convergence between energy services and advanced technology solutions. As the company expands its footprint beyond traditional offshore operations, it sets a precedent for innovation-driven growth in the industry. This shift reflects a broader trend among energy service providers, who are increasingly diversifying their capabilities to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

Flexible Deployment and Simplified Operations

One of the key advantages of the XTR CS injection system is its wireline-retrievable design. Operators can deploy it as a primary safety valve and a deep-set reservoir fluid-flowback prevention device.

The system’s depth-insensitive design allows installation at any point in the wellbore. By removing concerns around hydraulic fluid mobility, it simplifies planning and reduces operational complexity. This flexibility also supports streamlined inventory management, as the tool maintains steady performance regardless of setting depth.

Performance-Driven Design

The XTR CS injection valve is engineered to deliver high injection rates, low pressure drops, low opening force and API 14A compliance. To extend operational life, the system directs high-velocity flow away from critical seal areas. A novel anti-throttle feature further reduces valve wear, helping maximize durability and performance in long-term CO2 injection applications.

Additionally, the system can be tailored to specific injection media and fluid properties, enabling operators to optimize performance based on project requirements.

CS Qualification: Built for Reliability

The “CS” designation reflects Halliburton’s rigorous qualification standards. The CS qualification program validates the system’s operational integrity and survival capabilities in harsh CCUS environments. This ensures the valve can withstand the thermal and mechanical stresses associated with sustained CO2 injection.

Supporting the Future of Carbon Management

As CCUS projects scale worldwide, the industry is placing greater emphasis on well integrity, containment assurance and equipment longevity. The XTR CS injection system expands Halliburton’s Completion Tools portfolio in low-carbon solutions, positioning the company to support operators seeking reliable and adaptable CO2 injection technologies.

With this launch, Halliburton continues to strengthen its technology leadership in carbon management, helping operators achieve efficient CO2 injection performance while advancing broader sustainability goals.

HAL's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Houston, TX-based Halliburton is one of the largest oilfield service providers in the world, offering a variety of equipment, maintenance, engineering and construction services to the energy, industrial and government sectors.

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some better-ranked stocks like Archrock, Inc. AROC, Oceaneering International, Inc. OII and TechnipFMC plc FTI. While Archrock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Oceaneering International and TechnipFMC carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock started as a broader energy services provider but has steadily refocused its business to become a premier compression services company, primarily supporting natural gas production, processing and transportation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2025 earnings indicates 52.4% year-over-year growth.

Houston, TX-based Oceaneering International is one of the leading suppliers of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OII’s 2025 earnings indicates 76.3% year-over-year growth.

Newcastle & Houston-based TechnipFMC plc is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s 2025 earnings indicates 24.7% year-over-year growth.

